In the wild rainforest of Australia’s north, park rangers have stumbled upon a predator so large they felt they had no choice but to dub it “Toadzilla.”

The giant cane toad was discovered Thursday by rangers who were conducting track work in Conway National Park in the state of Queensland.

A snake slithering across the track beside the Conway Circuit serendipitously forced the team to stop their vehicle, Ranger Kylee Gray recounted, leading her to step out, look down and gasp when she spotted the toad.

“I reached down and grabbed the cane toad and couldn’t believe how big and heavy it was,” Gray said in a statement from Queensland’s Department of Environment and Science.

“We believe it’s a female due to the size, and female cane toads do grow bigger than males,” Gray added in the statement.

Though not this big, usually.