This is how big Australia's wildfires actually are

The wildfires in Australia have burned a massive expanse of land.
Fueled by drought and extreme heat, the bushfires have burned across the country since September, killing 24 people and destroying more than 1,000 homes.
As of Jan. 7, approximately 32,400 square miles, an area of land a little smaller than Indiana, have burned since the blazes began. That’s 5,000 square miles (an area about the size of Connecticut), more than the area of land that burned during 2019’s devastating Amazon rainforest fires and 80 times larger than the total area burned in the 2019 California wildfires.
How large is 32,400 square miles (25.5 million acres)? Use the map below to compare that area to your home town.
