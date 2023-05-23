Australian Indigenous TV host quits program over racist backlash

CANBERRA, Australia — Prominent Australian Indigenous journalist Stan Grant quit television hosting duties on Monday in response to online racist abuse over his comments during King Charles III’s coronation about historic Aboriginal dispossession.

Grant, a member of the Wiradjuri tribe of Indigenous Australians and former international correspondent for U.S.-based CNN, said at the end of Australian Broadcasting Corp.’s weekly national panel discussion program “Q+A” that he was “stepping away for a little while” because his soul was hurting.

“To those who have abused me and my family, I would just say: If your aim was to hurt me, well, you’ve succeeded,” Grant said. “I’m sorry that I must have given you so much cause to hate me so much, to target me and my family, to make threats against me.”

Grant has been under fire since taking part in a panel discussion on the ABC ahead of the May 6 coronation ceremony in London. Topics included a push to have a president replace the British monarch as Australia’s head of state and Indigenous suffering from colonization.

Critics complained that the ABC had soured the celebratory mood of the coronation.

His supporters say inaccurate and inflammatory reporting of his views in the mainstream media has fueled racially abusive and threatening personal attacks on social media, wearing the news veteran down.

After more than 30 years of news experience in Australian television, Grant wrote Friday in his regular ABC online column that Monday would be the last time in the foreseeable future that he would host “Q+A” because of the news media and social media abuse.

“I take time out because we have shown again that our history — our hard truth — is too big, too fragile, too precious for the media. The media sees only battle lines, not bridges. It sees only politics,” Grant wrote. “The media has turned public discussion into an amusement park. Social media, at its worst, is a sordid spectacle. A grotesque burlesque. Lives are reduced to mockery and ridicule.”

“I want no part of it. I want to find a place of grace far from the stench of the media,” Grant said.

Grant was asked to participate on the panel “as a Wiradjuri man to discuss his own family’s experience and the role of the monarchy in Australia in the context of Indigenous history,” said Justin Stevens, ABC news director.

“The responsibility for the coverage lies with ABC news management, not with Stan Grant,” Stevens said.