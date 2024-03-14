Australian soccer player is engaged after proposing to his boyfriend on the pitch

Josh Cavallo, Australia's first openly gay professional soccer player, is engaged to his boyfriend after proposing on the soccer pitch.

The Adelaide United player, who came out in 2021, shared the good news on social media.

"Starting this year with my fiancé," he wrote on Instagram Thursday. "Mr & Mr Coming soon."

He then thanked his soccer team for its "endless support."

"You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible, and encouraged me to live everyday of my life authentically," he wrote. "It felt right to share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started."

