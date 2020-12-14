Australian woman falls to her death while snapping picture from famous cliff

The fatal slip happened over the weekend, atop of Boroka Lookout inside Grampians National Park in the state of Victoria.
A view of the Grampians and Lake Bellfield from Boroka Lookout | Grampians National Park | Victoria | Australia
A view of the Grampians National Park, Halls Gap village, Lake Bellfield and the surrounding landscape from Boroka Lookout in Australia.Hadi Zaher / Getty Images
An Australian woman fell to her death over the weekend as she snapped a picture atop a famous cliff in Victoria, authorities said.

The 38-year-old mother was at Boroka Lookout inside Grampians National Park when the 260-foot, fatal fall happened about 3 p.m. local time on Saturday, police said.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious," Victoria Police Leading Senior Constable Natalie Dean said in a statement.

Victoria Police Minister Lisa Neville told national public broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corporation that tourists have to be more careful.

"My message is: Stop this extreme photo taking for social media purposes," she said. "Enjoy what we've got on offer. But you don't need to do it in that extreme way."

She added: "No photo is worth a life."

Boroka Lookout is about 170 miles west of the state's capital city of Melbourne.

