An Australian woman fell to her death over the weekend as she snapped a picture atop a famous cliff in Victoria, authorities said.

The 38-year-old mother was at Boroka Lookout inside Grampians National Park when the 260-foot, fatal fall happened about 3 p.m. local time on Saturday, police said.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious," Victoria Police Leading Senior Constable Natalie Dean said in a statement.

Victoria Police Minister Lisa Neville told national public broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corporation that tourists have to be more careful.

"My message is: Stop this extreme photo taking for social media purposes," she said. "Enjoy what we've got on offer. But you don't need to do it in that extreme way."

She added: "No photo is worth a life."

Boroka Lookout is about 170 miles west of the state's capital city of Melbourne.