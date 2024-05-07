Australian woman pleads not guilty ahead of murder trial over mushroom deaths

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

An Australian woman on Tuesday denied killing her ex-husband’s relatives by serving them poisonous mushrooms in a case that has riveted the country.

Erin Patterson, 49, pleaded not guilty to three charges of murder and five charges of attempted murder, The Associated Press reported. Patterson, who was arrested in November, appeared in Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court by video link from a Melbourne prison.

In July last year, Patterson hosted a lunch for her ex-husband’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail Patterson’s sister and brother-in-law, Heather Wilkinson, 66, and Ian Wilkinson, 68.

All four were hospitalized afterward, and all died within a few days except for Ian Wilkinson, who spent seven weeks in the hospital recovering.

Patterson is also accused of the attempted murder of her ex-husband, Simon, at the lunch and in three previous incidents in 2021 and 2022. He was invited to the lunch in the small rural town of Leongatha, about 85 miles southeast of Melbourne, but did not attend.

Patterson’s case has been fast-tracked to Victoria state’s Supreme Court, where it will next be heard on May 23. If convicted, she could face up to 25 years in prison for each attempted murder charge and up to life imprisonment for the murder charges.

According to authorities, the symptoms exhibited by the four guests were consistent with those induced by wild Amanita phalloides, known as death cap mushrooms.

“I didn’t do anything,” Patterson told reporters at the time of her arrest. She added that the victims were “some of the best people I’ve ever met” and described her mother-in-law as “the mom I didn’t have.”

She said then that she was “devastated” by the deaths.