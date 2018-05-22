The country's government appears to be drifting closer to Putin. With Vienna widely regarded as the spying capital of the world, that has serious implications for Washington and its allies.

One factor is at the heart of these concerns: the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) — which is openly supportive of Russia.

"Austria is economically and politically integrated in the West, but the FPÖ is trying to play the card of being part of the East," says Gustav Gressel, a former desk officer at the Austrian Ministry of Defense. "If you have an East-West confrontation, you basically have parts of your enemy behind your own lines."

Founded by former Nazis in the 1950s, the FPÖ has been a junior member of the country's coalition government since December. As part of that deal, it was given responsibility for Austria's defense and interior ministries, and with them the domestic and military intelligence services.

"We have to take the side of Russia," Alexander Markovics said. Christian Wind / for NBC News

The FPÖ won 26 percent of the vote in last year's legislative elections by deploying anti-establishment, anti-immigrant populist rhetoric that was condemned by opponents as racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic.

The party and its leading figures are also unashamedly fans of Putin. The idea of a pro-Russia party controlling intelligence services has led to fears that Western secrets aren't safe any more if shared with Vienna.

"Austria is part of the European Union defense policy, and whatever is agreed and discussed there will be leaked to Moscow," predicts Gressel, who is now a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin.

"The issue is trust and mistrust," says Siegfried Beer, a leading espionage expert at the Austrian Center for Intelligence, Propaganda and Security Studies, who added that in terms of security and dealing with partners, giving the FPÖ control of the intelligence services "was not the best solution."

Austria's tradition as a playground for espionage dates back to the 19th century and was immortalized in the 1949 film, "The Third Man." Spying is legal here unless it's against the Austrian state itself.

Vienna's reputation as a den of spies dates to the 19th century. Christian Wind / for NBC News

It was therefore no coincidence that Vienna was the venue for a high-profile spy swap between the U.S. and Russia in 2010 involving renowned Russian agent Anna Chapman.

The country's neutral status — neither part of NATO nor allied to Russia — means it's home to a large number of nongovernmental and international organizations. Experts say many diplomats working in the city are actually spies, with Beer and others estimating the number at around 7,000.

'It stinks to high heaven'

The FPÖ is not shy about its affection for Russia.

In 2016, party leader Heinz-Christian Strache signed a formal "cooperation pact" with Putin's United Russia party — unprecedented for a mainstream political group in Western Europe.

It was not just symbolic. After the deal, the parties agreed to "reinforce the links between our parties and countries, including in the field of international security," according to United Russia politician Sergei Zheleznyak.

"There's a cause for concern," says William Eacho, who served as U.S. ambassador to Austria from 2009 to 2013. "It's certainly going to give other nations pause when it comes to sharing intelligence with the Austrians."

Both Eacho and Beer say there is no concrete evidence that the FPÖ has so far used its position in government to help Russia.

But the point, they say, is that Russian links alone would be enough to prompt concern among Western powers.

"In the Austrian Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior, which are controlled by the FPÖ, you have people collaborating with the power you are preparing yourself to go to war against. That's not very reassuring," says Gressel, the former defense official.

Others allege that the FPÖ's fondness for Russia has already had a measurable effect. Austria was one of the few European Union countries that refused to follow the U.K. and others in expelling Russian diplomats after the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter on British soil in March.