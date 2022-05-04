'We expected to die at any minute': Azovstal evacuees detail desperate situation inside Mariupol plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Each night Natalya would check off her small calendar: another day survived underground and under Russian fire.

Natalya, 50, took shelter at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on March 11 with her elderly mother and small dog. They joined hundreds of other civilians trying to avoid Russian strikes on the city.

At times, the bombardment of the plant, now the last stand of Ukrainian fighters in a city that has been taken over by the Russian military, was so intense she would feel explosions every five to 10 minutes.

“We expected to die at any minute,” said Natalya, who declined to give her last name, fearing for the safety of her sons, one of whom she believes was captured by Russian forces and another who is fighting at the plant. “We were trying to joke, to talk. This helped us get through it.”

Natalya left the plant on Sunday, May 1, feeling the fresh air on her face for the first time since she entered. She was part of a group of more than 150 civilians who Ukrainian officials said reached safety Tuesday in Zaporizhzhia, 145 miles northwest of Mariupol. They stepped off buses looking exhausted, hungry and relieved.

Outnumbered by the press and aid agency staff, the new arrivals, around 20 of whom were children, were handed water and led to a tent where hot food awaited them.

Some like Natalya had been trapped at the steel plant for months, believing that it was one of the safer places in the city and would be spared from Russian attacks.

She described a situation where many of the people in the plant had been wounded and lay on the ground with no access to medicine.

"I don’t know how the doctors are able to help them," she said. "I know they’re badly wounded."