A view from the town bearing the brunt of Russia's grinding assault

BAKHMUT, Ukraine — What you need to worry about in Bakhmut is incoming artillery, as the city is being shelled relentlessly by Russian forces. You can’t escape it, except by leaving town or by staying underground.

So you listen.

When a shell explodes far away, it makes a thud. When it’s closer, say a few hundred yards away, you can hear the whistle before the crash. When it’s closer still, you can feel a shock wave, and the crash is so loud it pulls you instinctively into a crouch.

Closer than that and it’s game over.

The thuds in Bakhmut, in the northeastern part of Donetsk, come about two beats per minute and the crashes about once an hour, at least where we were for five hours late last week.

Bakhmut is gray and feels lifeless — it is not, although it’s hard to know how many civilians are still here because they only come outside to grab a few essentials, move between shelters or to smoke. Only military vehicles are on the streets, or civilian cars drafted into service and marked with symbols in tape.