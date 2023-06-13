It's the news fans of the Fab Four thought they would never see: The Beatles will release a new song this year featuring vocals from John Lennon, with a little help from artificial intelligence, Paul McCartney said Tuesday.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, the 80-year-old McCartney confirmed that the band — whose cultural influence may have been unmatched in the 20th century — will release "the final Beatles record" this year, having used cutting-edge technology to extract Lennon's voice from an old demo recording.

"We just finished it up and it’ll be released this year," he said.

The so-far unnamed song will be the band's first original material since the release of "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love" in 1995 and 1996, both of which were painstakingly constructed around crackly demos recorded at home in New York City by John Lennon in the late 1970s.

Ringo Starr and George Harrison collaborated with McCartney and producer Jeff Lynne on both songs, with Lennon's voice reduced to a whispery echo due to the deterioration of the tape and the low quality of the recording, which was never intended to be released.

Both songs appeared on the band’s career-spanning Anthology compilations and were considered to be the final original material from a band that with an estimated 600 million albums sales is thought to be the best-selling musical act of all time.

But now, movie director Peter Jackson has used cutting edge tools to restore the aging audio track and make what could be a much-improved sound.

He pioneered audio-visual A.I. technology to turn faded, distorted film footage into the epic eight-hour “Get Back” TV series following the making of the “Let it Be” album and the band’s legendary final performance on the top of Apple Corps headquarters in London’s West End in January 1969.