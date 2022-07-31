Beirut grain silo falls in partial collapse nearly 2 years after port explosion

A part of the grain silos damaged in the 2020 Beirut Port explosion collapsed Sunday, just days shy of the two-year anniversary of the warehouse blast.

Lebanon's National News Agency confirmed the silo's partial collapse Sunday as videos of the damage appeared to circulate online. A Reuters witness reported seeing a dust cloud and what appeared to be smoke after the silo came down.

The silos have been on fire for weeks prior to Sunday's collapse, burning orange as many feared the damaged structures would eventually fall.

The British Embassy in Lebanon sent a tweet following the collapse, asking anyone indoors to close their windows and doors.

"If outdoors, wear a KN95 mask until reaching nearest closed space," the embassy warned. Thursday will mark two-years exactly since the warehouse explosion rocked the country, killing more than 200 people. The Beirut blast has been attributed to an estimated at 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that combusted after six years being in the port, without proper storage conditions taken for the volatile chemicals.

The silos remained visibly damaged in the two years since the explosion.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.