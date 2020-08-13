Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A group of armed people entered the offices of Russian Internet-service company in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on Thursday, the fourth day of unrest sparked by the disputed reelection of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

A spokesperson for the company, Yandex, told NBC News Thursday the armed people, who they have not identified, are in their offices and they are "looking into the situation." He did not say how many people had entered the building or provide any other details.

Minsk has been roiled by protests since Lukashenko, who has ruled the country for 26 years, won with allegedly 80 percent of the vote. Opposition leader Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya has now fled to Lithuania.

This is a developing story. More to follow.