Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya says she has fled the country as protests sweep Belarus following the controversial re-election of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

In a short clip on YouTube released Tuesday, Tsikhanouskaya said she had left to reunite with her children, whom she says she moved abroad after receiving anonymous threats during her campaign. She did not specify her whereabouts, but a few hours earlier Lithuania's Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius tweeted that Tsikhanouskaya was in Lithuania, which borders Belarus.

“It was a very difficult decision to make for me,” Tsikhanouskaya, 37, said on the verge of tears. “I know many people will understand me, many will judge me and many will hate me.”

Tsikhanouskaya's spokesperson did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment. Lithuanian foreign ministry said more details will be released later on Tuesday.

Belarusian officials were not immediately available for comment.

Tsikhanouskaya officially won 10 percent of the vote in the Sunday election, compared to Lukashenko’s landslide 80 percent, but the results were disputed by Belarusian opposition.

She became a surprise opposition star in the months leading to the election, rallying tens of thousands of supporters, along with two other female opposition figures, in the biggest show of discontent Belarus has seen in a decade. She promised to call a new, fair election if she won.

Tsikhanouskaya entered the race after her husband, a political blogger who had hoped to run for president, was jailed. Her departure is likely to be a bitter pill for her supporters, who have been protesting the results since Sunday.

With early exit poll results showing Lukashenko’s big lead Sunday night, thousands of people took to the streets of capital Minsk and several other cities.

Police use a water cannon against protesters during a rally of opposition supporters in Minsk on Monday. Sergei Gapon / AFP - Getty Images

Police cracked down on protesters with tear gas and stun grenades amid widespread internet and cell phone outages.

The country's interior ministry said 89 people were injured during the protests late Sunday and early Monday, including 39 law enforcement officers, and about 3,000 people were detained.

The demonstrations continued Monday night, with police using water cannon and firing rubber bullets to disperse thousands of people in Minsk. Protesters also set up barricades in several areas and threw Molotov cocktails.

One protester has died, the Associated Press reported, citing the interior ministry.

In a Monday press briefing, Tsikhanouskaya, looking tired and dejected, refused to concede.

“Of course we do not recognize these results,” she told reporters.

Meanwhile, Lukashenko was defiant, calling the opposition “sheep” manipulated by foreign masters.

“We will not allow them to tear the country apart," he said.

Police block a square during a mass protest in Minsk early Tuesday. AP

The former Soviet collective farm boss has ruled Belarus, a nation of 9.5 million, with an iron fist since 1994.

But long-standing grievances over stagnant economy, human rights and Lukashenko’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic have fueled opposition this year.

The police crackdown on protesters drew harsh criticism from European officials and the U.S. and will likely complicate Lukashenko’s efforts to mend ties with the West amid tensions with Russia, his main ally.

In a statement on Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the election was “not free and fair," condemning the ongoing violence.