A top Belarusian opposition figure has been detained while trying to cross into neighboring Ukraine, Belarusian state media reported Tuesday after weeks of protest over a disputed election result.

Concerns over Maria Kolesnikova's whereabouts grew on Monday, with independent Belarusian media outlet Tut.by reporting that she was kidnapped and forced into a car by masked men in the center of capital Minsk.

After the news of her disappearance broke, her aides said Monday she was not answering her phone and they were worried about what may have happened to her.

On Tuesday, Belarusian state news agency Belta cited spokesman for the country’s border services, Anton Bychkovskiy, as saying Kolesnikova was detained when she and two of her allies were trying to cross the border into Ukraine early on Tuesday.

Bychkovskiy said the trio passed passport control and moved towards Ukraine in a car, which started speeding iup upon encountering more border guards. He said Kolesnikova was “pushed out of the car” while her associates continued driving towards Ukraine, without elaborating.

He said her two associates have crossed into Ukrane, but Kolesnikova was apprehended.

NBC News has contacted Belarusian border services and President Alexander Lukashenko's office for further comment, but did not hear back.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Ukraine’s border services confirmed that Kolesnikova did not pass border control into Ukraine, while her two associates did make it across.

Kolesnikova was an aide to Svetlana Tsikhanousakya, who was a runner-up in the presidential election that saw strongman Lukashenko win with a landslide 80 percent of the vote. The outcome sparked mass protests, initially met with a violent crackdown by police.

Tsikhanousakya has since fled to Lithuania. The other opposition leader, Veronika Tsepkalo, also moved out of Belarus out of fear of getting arrested.

Kolesnikova came to prominence when she united with Tsikhanousakya and Tsepkalo ahead of the election, urging people to vote Lukashenko out.

She has refused to leave Belarus despite government crackdown, attending many protest rallies.

Kolesnikova was also one of the key members of the coordination council launched by Tsikhanousakya out of exile to negotiate a peaceful transition of power with Lukashenko, who they say falsified election results.