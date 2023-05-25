A cross-border incursion into Russia from Ukraine sparked days of chaotic fighting that have fueled new disquiet about the Kremlin's ability to defend its territory without leaving its military exposed on the front lines.

Moscow said Wednesday it had successfully fought off the assault in the border region of Belgorod, but not before drone attacks and fighters on the ground did damage to homes and infrastructure while forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

Though it appeared to achieve little militarily, the operation raised awkward questions for Russian President Vladimir Putin 15 months into his invasion. It could deal a further blow to the Kremlin's standing at home and potentially leave its troops stretched in Ukraine as it scrambles to respond, according to prominent Russian military voices and Western military analysts.

The attackers’ identity is contested. Ukraine said that the raid was carried out by Russian citizens who independently rose up against the Putin regime; Russia has called them Ukrainian saboteurs, and two groups with far-right ties claiming to be Russians fighting on behalf of Ukraine have said they were responsible.

In any case, the attack has illustrated the ease with which pro-Ukrainian fighters can cause trouble for the Kremlin ahead of a long-anticipated counteroffensive.