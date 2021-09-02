Beloved Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla dead at 40

Beloved Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla has died at the age of 40, a TV network he worked for said Thursday.

"We, at Colors, are saddened & devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla," Colors TV said in a tweet. "He will be immensely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us & the whole industry. Our prayers & support are with his family, friends & fans. May his soul rest in peace."

It was not clear Thursday afternoon how he died.

Shukla won both "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Bigg Boss," a "Big Brother" type reality show. Last year, he was voted the show's "Greatest Of All Time" in polls conducted by Colors TV.

He has also hosted "India's Got Talent" and was most recently starring in "Broken But Beautiful," a TV drama series.

"Thank you for entertaining us, for being an inspiration to countless people across the globe," said another tweet from Colors TV.

Won a billion hearts, by just being himself. Gone too soon, RIP Sidharth. pic.twitter.com/efpZNb2tU5 — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) September 2, 2021

Word of Shukla's death prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow stars.

"Unable to process this. Rest in Peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions," actress and singer Parineeti Chopra tweeted.

Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family.

RIP Sidharth 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/en1RJVuj8k — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2021

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #SidharthShukla. My condolences to his family and his fans, all over. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3cZgdeuAlp — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 2, 2021