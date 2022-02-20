Biden convenes National Security Council as violence escalates in Ukraine

President Joe Biden will convene a meeting of the National Security Council on the escalating crisis in Ukraine Sunday, amid a spike in violence that has heightened fears that Russia is planning to invade.

“President Biden continues to monitor the evolving situation in Ukraine, and is being updated regularly about events on the ground by his national security team,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Saturday. “They reaffirmed that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time.”

The meeting will take a place after monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe recorded a significant rise in cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, where the Moscow-supported separatists have been fighting government forces since 2014 despite a series of shaky cease-fires.

It said late Saturday that 975 cease-fire violations were recorded in the Luhansk region Friday and 591 in Donetsk region. As a policy the OSCE does not tend to attribute blame, but those numbers are significantly higher than those it reported earlier this week.

After separatists leaders called for citizens to evacuate Friday warning of a possible attack by Kyiv, around 40,000 people have been evacuated from the region to Russia, the Tass news agency reported Sunday.

Ukraine has repeatedly denied it would launch an offensive on the separatist-held region and has said it wants a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

People wait for their evacuation in Donetsk on Saturday. STR / AFP - Getty Images

The U.S. and Western officials have also warned the region could be used by the Kremlin to stage a “false flag” operation to create an excuse for a wider invasion.

To Ukraine's north in Belarus, where its forces have been conducting massive military drills with the Russian military, the country's defense ministry said in a statement that the maneuvers had finished, but “readiness checks” would continue because of the rising tensions.

The U.S. and its allies had previously raised concerns that the drills could provide cover for an invasion by Moscow in what’s quickly becoming Europe’s gravest security crisis since the Cold War.

Russia has insisted that the drills are purely defensive in nature and its troops, which NATO estimates number at around 30,000, will return to their stations once the exercises are finished.

Michael Carpenter, U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE, tweeted Sunday that none of Belarus' claims regarding the “unprecedented Russian military maneuvers on its territory” had been “credible,” and called the justification for continuing them “flimsy.”

Moscow, despite amassing tens of thousands of troops around Ukraine’s northern, eastern and southern borders, has repeatedly denied that it plans to invade Ukraine.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, accused the U.S. and its Western allies for “war-mongering” in an interview with British broadcaster Sky News on Sunday. (Sky News is owned by Comcast, the parent company of NBC News.)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, to meet him on Saturday in a speech at a security conference in the German city of Munich.

“I don’t know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, so I am proposing a meeting,” he told delegates at the event which was attended Vice President Kamala Harris and other Western leaders.

The Kremlin has not responded.