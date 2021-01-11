Biden nominates veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA director

President-elect Joe Biden announced Monday that he has nominated former career diplomat William Burns to lead the Central Intelligence Agency.

“The American people will sleep soundly with him as our next CIA Director,” Biden said in a statement.

Burns is the last major nomination for Biden, who takes office in nine days. Burns most recently served as deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama and has held other diplomatic posts over a three-decade career in Republican and Democratic administrations.

Burns is currently president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, an international affairs think tank headquartered in Washington.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.