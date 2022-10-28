If Vladimir Putin really does have no intention of deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine, President Joe Biden asked Thursday, then "why does he keep talking about it?"

After weeks of threats from Moscow and fears of escalation in the conflict, the Russian leader had earlier played down the idea of the Kremlin taking such a drastic step.

But Biden expressed skepticism and criticized Putin for what he called "dangerous" brinkmanship.

“I think if he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why does he talk about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?" Biden told NewsNation in an interview late Thursday in Syracuse, N.Y.

"He’s been very dangerous with how he’s approached this, and he should just get out — he could end this all, get out of Ukraine,” Biden added.

The president was responding to comments made by the Russian leader in a typically grandiose speech earlier Thursday that lasted more than three hours and covered topics ranging from culture wars to the Kremlin's invasion of its neighbor.

“We do not need a nuclear strike on Ukraine, there is no point — neither political nor military,” Putin said in the speech.

He instead sought to blame the United States and its allies, insisting Russia had only ever been responding to Western nuclear "blackmail."