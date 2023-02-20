KYIV, Ukraine — After almost a year of war, Kyiv is used to the unexpected.

On Monday the surprise was a welcome one, with Ukrainians hailing President Joe Biden's visit as a historic moment that carried huge symbolism ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Before news of Biden's secret trip filtered out, residents of the Ukrainian capital reported closed roads and unusual traffic jams, stoking the social media rumor mill with suggestions of a high-profile guest. Few expected to see the president of the United States walking around the center of town soon after, an unannounced ambassador of hope that the Western alliance backing Kyiv's defense against the Kremlin's attacks can remain strong.

Evheniy Lazarenko, 30, told NBC News he was surprised given the dangers involved, which made Biden's presence all the more appreciated.

"It gives a sense that we are not alone, we do have support, the biggest part of the world and greatest leaders are with us," said Lazarenko, a manager at an IT company in Kyiv. He added that he was grateful to all Americans who are "following the news and supporting Ukraine."

Anna Myryasheva, a 24-year-old market researcher in Kyiv, said the visit gave her "joy and hope."

"It is remarkable that international partners are coming to see everything with their own eyes, despite the danger. As a person who lives in Kyiv, and expects heavy shelling soon, I feel great today," she said.