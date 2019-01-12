Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Nancy Ing and Linda Givetash

PARIS — A large explosion tore through a bakery in Paris on Saturday morning, according to police. There has been no confirmation on the number injuries or fatalities, but officials said there are several victims.

The blast, which hit the French capital at around 9 a.m. (3 a.m. ET), triggered a fire. Police tweeted asking people to stay away and allow for emergency crews to access the area.

Officials told NBC News that firefighters were already responding to a call of a gas leak at the scene when the explosion struck.

The blast left the street covered in debris, and destroying the facades of adjacent buildings. Window shutters were ripped off their hinges and windows shattered, coating the area with glass. Vehicles were crushed and at least one was flipped over by the power of the explosion.

According to video and photographs from the scene, crews were busy evacuating people by ladder from upper levels of buildings along the street in the blast's aftermath.

More than 80,000 security forces had been deployed nationwide for the ninth straight weekend anticipating more anti-government protests sparked by the "yellow vest" movement.

Nancy Ing reported from Paris, and Linda Givetash from London.