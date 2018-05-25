Black Cube: Inside the shadowy Israeli firm accused of trying to undermine the Iran deal

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

As Rebecca Kahl remembers it, something felt odd about the initial email. It came in May 2017 from a woman named Adriana Gavrilo, who claimed to work for a London-based private equity firm. She was writing to Kahl with an offer: Her firm wanted to support the Washington public school where Kahl sends her daughter and helps lead a fundraising committee.

"I'm not sure how this woman found me," Kahl said in a recent interview with NBC News. "I wasn’t employed by the school. I was not on the school's website."

Kahl responded by connecting Gavrilo with school administrators. But Gavrilo’s reply made it clear that she wanted to meet only with Kahl.

At that point Kahl mentioned the exchange to her husband, Colin, who had been an assistant to President Barack Obama and national security adviser to Vice President Joe Biden. They agreed that it smelled fishy, and Rebecca stopped responding. The exchange died.

A year later, it turns out that the Kahls were right: Something was amiss. Gavrilo was a fake identity, one of several assumed by an operative working for Black Cube, a shadowy Israeli private security firm.

Internal Black Cube documents obtained by NBC News and interviews of sources with direct knowledge of Black Cube’s operations reveal a business intelligence company with governmental contracts and a special department for politically motivated work.

A source familiar with Black Cube’s outreach to the Kahls told NBC News that it was part of an effort to discredit Obama administration officials who had worked on the Iran nuclear deal – and, by extension, the deal itself. Black Cube sought evidence of nefarious behavior, such as financial or sexual impropriety, by the deal's architects, including Colin Kahl. Operatives hoped to obtain such evidence by befriending their targets or their targets’ associates.

Also targeted was Ben Rhodes, a deputy national security adviser under Obama, whose wife, Ann Norris, was approached by a Black Cube operative about consulting on a political drama for TV. Norris had previously worked at the State Department.

The undercover campaign to discredit the Iran deal was first reported by the British newspaper The Observer and by The New Yorker.

In a statement to NBC News, Black Cube said it has no relationship to the Iran nuclear deal.

"Anyone who claims otherwise or anyone suggesting Black Cube is targeting U.S. officials is misleading their readers and viewers," the statement said.

"Luckily," it continued, "the Mossad and the CIA are capable to deal with the Iran nuclear deal and other issues of national security without relying on the expertise of Black Cube."

The firm added that it "always operates in full compliance of the law in every jurisdiction in which it conducts its work."

In the end, Black Cube's Iran-deal spying yielded no compromising information, and in early May, Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the nuclear deal. But the use of the shadowy firm continues to draw scrutiny. On Friday, Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee wrote to the founders of Black Cube requesting documentation related to its Iran work.

Marketing its links to Israeli intel

Black Cube made headlines last fall after revelations that it had been hired to intimidate and disparage accusers of Harvey Weinstein, as well as reporters investigating the Hollywood producer.

The firm was founded by former Israeli military officers in 2011. It retains close ties to the Israeli intelligence community, and many of its recruits are former Mossad agents.

Those links are part of its pitch to clients.

"The insinuation is that 'we’re so powerful, we have these links, and we can call on them,'" said the source, who asked not to be identified, fearing reprisal from Black Cube. "They want that veneer of 'we're still the state, but we’re not really the state.'"

The firm has two divisions: one catering to corporate clients and one to governments and political actors.

Its website advertises its corporate work, such as performing due diligence on clients' competitors or acquisition targets. "We help our clients identify their adversaries’ sensitive points or vulnerabilities, or evidence of their misconduct," its website reads. It boasts of its ability to provide "otherwise unobtainable information."

Its government work has occasionally landed Black Cube at the center of sensitive political disputes across the globe, while raising serious ethical and legal questions. For example, in Romania, two Black Cube operatives were arrested on suspicion of spying on the country’s anti-corruption prosecutor in 2016.

"When the Romania affair came out in the news, several people on the corporate side left," said another source — a former Black Cube insider — who spoke on the condition of anonymity since he also feared reprisals. "It created a rift in the company and several people quit almost immediately."

The campaign to discredit the Iran deal is the first public case of the firm’s apparent meddling in U.S. politics.