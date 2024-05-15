Antony Blinken's guitar diplomacy draws criticism in Ukraine

During a surprise visit to Kyiv, Secretary of State Antony Blinken took the stage alongside a local band, 19.99, and play Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

Wearing a black, tucked-in shirt and blue jeans, and wielding a cherry red Epiphone guitar, the 62-year-old secretary of state started with a few words to the crowd at Barman Dictat, a legendary, speakeasy-style venue in a basement in downtown Kyiv.

“I know this is a really, really difficult time. Your soldiers, your citizens, particularly in the northeast in Kharkiv, are suffering tremendously,” he said. “But they need to know, you need to know, the United States is with you. They’re fighting not just for a free Ukraine but for the free world.”

The performance itself has received mixed reviews. Blinken’s guitar was out of tune. Like many other politicians, including former President Donald Trump, Blinken appears to have misinterpreted the 1989 rock hit as a patriotic anthem. In fact, the “free world” is Young’s ironic reference to America’s failings, including homelessness and gun crime.

Artistic merits aside, many Ukrainians felt it inappropriate that the U.S. emissary was rocking out at all, given that, in their view, Washington’s tardiness is largely to blame for their struggles in the battlefield against Russia. After months of wrangling and pushback by Republicans, Congress last month finally approved a $60 billion military aid package. But many say it has all been too little, too late.

“Six months of waiting for the decision of the American Congress” has “taken the lives of very, very many defenders of the free world,” said Bogdan Yaremenko, a lawmaker and former diplomat with Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy’s political party, in a post on Facebook reacting to Blinken’s performance.

“Yes, we are very grateful for the vital help of the United States. Without it, we would probably have lost this war,” he said. “But we also can’t unsee everything that gives the impression that what the United States performs for the free world is not rock ‘n’ roll, but some other music similar to Russian chanson” — referencing a genre of traditional Russian music.

Not everybody was thrilled by Secretary of State Antony Blinken performance with band The 1999. Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the criticism of Blinken’s appearance on stage.

Oleh Symoroz, a Ukrainian veteran who lost both his legs in the war, said that the performance was “simply tactless and inappropriate.”

He wrote on X that it was “not the right time, not the right time at all. So many people die every day because we don’t have enough weapons and enough support from our allies.” He advised the “secretary of state to visit a military cemetery instead of a bar…”

Not everyone was so down on Blinken’s jam session.

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, the guitarist of the band 19.99 said it was inspirational to share the stage with Washington’s top diplomat.

“He was connecting with eyes, with our band leader, with me,” Arsen Gorbach told BBC Radio 4. “It was our first performance on stage but it feels like we were a band for two years.”

Meanwhile, Illia Ponomarenko, one of Ukraine’s best known war reporters, said that “Blinken is currently the last person we need to focus our bitterness and anger on.”

Ponomarenko accepted that the secretary may have chosen a “bad time” for the cameo, and that the U.S. “policy towards Russia’s war has major flaws,” but chided his 1.2 million X followers that “we have more important things to do.”

“Particularly thanks to people like Secretary Anthony Blinken, or Secretary Lloyd Austin, or Senator Chuck Schumer, our nation still exists and keeps fighting,” he said.