Independent review finds Israel hasn't provided proof that U.N. refugee agency staffers were terrorists

TEL AVIV — The head of Israeli military intelligence has announced his resignation, becoming the first senior official to step down after the failure to prevent the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack.

“The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with. I have carried that black day with me ever since, day after day, night after night, I will carry the pain with me forever,” Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva wrote in a letter of resignation.

Other senior security officials — including the head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency — have indicated they intend to resign after the war in Gaza.

Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva. via IDF

Haliva’s resignation may add to pressure for accountability from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing sustained protests calling for early elections. Demonstrators say they have lost faith in his government.

Show more