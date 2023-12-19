Oil and shipping giants suspend Red Sea operations after Houthi attacks

In L.A., an office building becomes a 'bring them home' poster Pro-Israel and humanitarian artists in Los Angeles have plastered an office building with "bring them home" posters and signage in an effort to increase support for freeing hostages still held by Hamas militants in Gaza. The project in Culver City, a municipality on L.A. County's Westside, is the result of the building's occupant, television production company Ample Entertainment, teaming up with the nonprofit groups Artists for Israel and Combat Antisemitism Movement. The display features massive banners that feature the words "#BRINGTHEMHOMENOW" and "KIDNAPPED" as well as oversize, vinyl missing persons posters featuring photos of 173 people abducted in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel. "We dare you to try to take this down," Artists for Israel CEO Craig Dershowitz told NBC Los Angeles. He was referring to a spate of incidents in which people have been captured on video ripping down "bring them home" posters. "You will not stop us, and you will not stop the message from being spread," Dershowitz said. Street-level, oversize posters replace hostages' photos with mirrored material in an effort to get viewers to see themselves in the shoes of abductees. The display is within viewing distance of the Saudi-funded King Fahad Mosque, site of mutual efforts in recent years to bring empathy and friendship to Jewish and Islamic neighbors.



IDF says troop activity doesn't match two deaths at Latin church in Gaza The Israeli military is reviewing an incident from Sunday after accusations that its soldiers killed a woman and her daughter at a Latin church complex in Gaza. According to a statement from the IDF, an initial review found that Hamas fired a rocket-propelled grenade aimed at troops in the church's vicinity and soldiers fired at three people "operating as spotters" for Hamas. "While this incident occurred in the area where the two women were reportedly killed, the reports received do not match the conclusion of our initial review which found that the IDF troops were targeting spotters in enemy lookouts," the statement said. The IDF said it is continuing to review the incident and that it takes strikes of "sensitive sites" seriously. The military also said that it makes an effort to protect civilian lives. Share this -





Democrats urge Biden to pressure Israel into changing Gaza approach A group of Democratic lawmakers who served in the military or CIA are urging the Biden WH to pressure Israel into changing its approach in Gaza. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., joins Morning Joe to discuss. Share this -





Blinken affirms commitment to independent Palestinian state Speaking with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry today, Secretary of State Blinken renewed U.S.- Egypt cooperation and commitment to the creation of an independent Palestinian state. Blinken also thanked Egypt for its essential role in increasing humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, the release of hostages and the safe cross-border exit of U.S. and other foreign nationals via Rafah, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. Share this -





Ed Department launches inquiries into MIT, other schools over reported discrimination The U.S. Education Department has opened investigations into four universities and two local school districts over reports of antisemitism and Islamophobia. The department, which previously launched probes into Stanford University, UCLA and other colleges over alleged ethnic discrimination, will look into whether MIT outside Boston, University of California at Davis, Drexel University in Philadelphia and the University of Illinois in Chicago violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Title VI prohibits discrimination based on race or national origin, including shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics. The department is also looking into Springfield Public Schools District 186 in Illinois and Chandler Unified District in Arizona. A spokesperson for the department declined to comment on specific investigations. The schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Share this -





U.S. believes there needs to be 'more precision' in Israel's attacks on Hamas, VP Harris says In a new interview with with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated the U.S.’s stance that, while Israel has a right to defend itself against Hamas, "how it does so matters." Harris said that "far too many" innocent Palestinians have been killed in the conflict and that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin have made that clear in recent visits to Israel. "And it is important, then, that — and we have made clear our perspective on this — that there be a lessening of the intensity and more precision around how Israel goes after Hamas and the leadership of Hamas," Harris said. Tune in to "The Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell" at 10 E.T. tonight. Share this -





White House launches initiative to counter growing Houthi threat to U.S. ships in Red Sea The White House addressed a new initiative to ensure Red Sea safety amid increasing attacks on commercial vessels by Houthi rebels in Yemen. “We will do what we have to do to counter these threats,” said the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby. Share this -





Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases new hostage video The Palestinian Islamic Jihad has released a new video showing two residents of kibbutz Nir Oz who are being held hostage: Gadi Moses, 79, and Elad Katzir, 47. The two men identify themselves and one of them says they are being held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. They both say they want to be released. NBC News cannot verify the context of the men's statements as the video has been edited, and it is likely they are speaking under duress. Yesterday, Hamas released video of three other men who were taken from Nir Oz on Oct. 7: Amiram Cooper, 85; Chaim Peri, 79; and Yoram Metzger, 80. Share this -





U.N. resolution vote pushed again as U.S. seeks more time to talk UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Security Council members were in intense negotiations today on an Arab-sponsored resolution to spur desperately needed humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza during some kind of a halt in the fighting, trying to avoid another veto by the United States. A vote on the resolution, first postponed from yesterday, was pushed back again until tomorrow. “We’re still working through the modalities of the resolution,” U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said this afternoon when the vote was still set for 5 p.m. “It’s important for us that the rest of the world understand what’s at stake here and what Hamas did on the 7th of October and how Israel has a right to defend itself against those threats.” The vote was later canceled as the United States asked for more time. Talks were continuing in an effort to get the Biden administration to abstain or vote in favor of the resolution. Share this -





U.S. is 'defending the indefensible,' U.N. official says The United States is "defending the indefensible" as the humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza, Francesca Albanese, special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, told Sky News. “This operation has already caused almost 20,000 deaths, 8,000 are still missing and 1.9 million people in Gaza have been displaced,” Albanese told the British broadcaster. “What are the U.S. waiting for to declare a cease-fire? This is unfathomable for me,” Albanese said, adding that “the situation is beyond despair.” The United Nations Security Council is expected to consider another resolution aimed at a “sustainable cessation,” but vote has been delayed in an attempt to avoid another U.S. veto. A draft today “calls for the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access,” according to the AP. Share this -





Netanyahu and wife meet with hostage families in Tel Aviv Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife met with the families of those being held by Hamas, vowing to “spare no effort” to rescue the remaining hostages. The prime minister, who is under increased criticism for his bombardment of Gaza, said he has twice dispatched the head of Israel’s intelligence agency to Europe to promote the release of hostages. In response to a question from an attendee at this evening's meeting, Netanyahu said: “Will I succeed? I can give you one guarantee — we don’t stop.” "I will spare no effort on the subject and the demand is to bring everyone," he added. Share this -





FBI investigating hoax threats to synagogues across U.S. The FBI is investigating what officials describe as “a significant number of email hoax bomb threats to Jewish institutions and synagogues across the United States,” in recent days, according to an email sent to outside advisers and obtained by NBC News. “More than 30 of the 56 FBI field offices are investigating these threats and pursuing those responsible for violations of multiple federal laws,” the email said. Based on similar language and specific email tradecraft, the FBI has concluded the perpetrators of these threats are connected, the email said, and the threats appear to be originating from outside the United States. So far, none of the threats was connected to an explosive device or credible risk of harm to congregants. The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported that on Saturday and Sunday, 199 threats had been tracked, with half happening in California and 62 in Arizona, according to the Secure Community Network, which coordinates security for Jewish institutions nationwide. The threats happened in at least 17 states. Share this -





U.N. Security Council in intense negotiations on Gaza humanitarian resolution, trying to avoid U.S. veto UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Security Council members were in intense negotiations today on an Arab-sponsored resolution to spur desperately needed humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza during some kind of a halt in the fighting, trying to avoid another veto by the United States. The vote, initially scheduled for yesterday afternoon, was postponed until today to try to get the U.S. to support the resolution or abstain. The vote had been expected to take place by early afternoon, but diplomats said it was pushed back because the U.S. asked for more time. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the negotiations have been private. State Department spokesman Matt Miller said the U.S. is still “engaging constructively” with other members of the council on the text, without giving any details. The draft resolution on the table yesterday called for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities,” but this language is expected to be watered down in a final draft, possibly to a “suspension” of hostilities or something weaker to get U.S. support, diplomats said. A new draft circulated early today “calls for the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities.” Share this -





The longer war rages, 'the further we’re getting from peace for the children,' UNICEF spokesperson tells NBC News People are living in a ubiquitous, inescapable state of conflict as unrelenting bombardments are met with starvation, thirst and disease, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told NBC News of his visit to Gaza. "If we just were dealing with food, water, medicine, sanitation, you'd have the highest-level humanitarian emergency the U.N. could classify," said Elder, who noted people are dying of starvation. "You've got that and this unrelenting bombardment, that's what makes Gaza so stressful and difficult." Elder entered the Palestinian enclave just days before last month's temporary truce deal and left just days after it fell apart, telling NBC News that he will never forget the day bombardments resumed. "The longer this goes on, the more polarized people are getting, the angrier they're getting, the more frustrated they're getting and the further we're getting from peace for the children of Gaza, Israel, the West Bank, the region," Elder said. Children walk through the rubble after an Israeli strike on residential buildings in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Thursday. Hatem Ali / AP Show more During his visit, Elder said that he spoked to families whose children are suffering from disease but either cannot access medical treatment or simply have not sought it due to the knowledge that hospitals are overstretched. UNICEF estimates that more than 100,000 children are suffering from diarrhea cases, but Elder warned that the number is likely larger, as cases go unreported. Safe zones in Gaza are anything but, Elder said, as Gazans being evacuated are being moved to areas with no food, water and "no toilet for 700 people." As concerns about starvation and food deprivation continue to grow, the U.N. is expected to publish a report about the dire hunger situation in Gaza due to the ongoing blockade and bombardment, according to Action Against Hunger. "So that spread of disease — and I don't think it ever captures the public's or politicians' imagination in the way the bombardment does — but it's every bit as lethal," he added. Often when visiting conflict zones, Elder attempts to find one story that captures the tragedy conflict that he can convey to people after he leaves. But in Gaza, heartbreaking personal situations are far from unique. “The only hope I ever got was quite frequently someone would seek me out in a camp, usually a young person wanting to tell their story. And I would just be so taken on and enamored because they were so articulate,” Elder said. “You could see this big brain and a beautiful heart. Their story was so utterly heartbreaking, but you could see this immense potential.” Share this -





