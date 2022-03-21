Boeing 737 plane crashes in China with more than 130 people on board

A plane with 132 people onboard crashed in China on Monday, the country’s Civil Aviation Administration said. The crash sparked a mountainside fire in the southern region of Guangxi, state media reported.

There was no immediate word on numbers of any dead or injured.

The Boeing 737 belonging to China Eastern Airlines lost contact over Wuzhou during a flight between the southern cities of Kunming and Guangzhou, according to the aviation administration. The 132 people on board included 123 passengers and nine crew members, it said.

Rescuers were dispatched to the crash site, state-owned CCTV reported.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.