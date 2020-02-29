BREAKING: Chris Matthews, longtime MSNBC host, is leaving the network

Boris Johnson, partner announce they are expecting a child and are engaged

Johnson will be the first British prime minister to marry while holding office in 250 years, though others have been in office when their partners gave birth.
Image: Boris Johnson Carrie Symonds
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds arrive at The Midland, near the Manchester Central convention complex in Manchester, northwest England, on Sept. 28, 2019.Oli Scarff / AFP - Getty Images file

By Phil McCausland and Liam Woods

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds, his partner, announced Saturday that they are expecting a baby and have gotten engaged.

The couple are expecting the birth of their first child early this summer, a spokesperson said.

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 31, have lived at 10 Downing Street since the Conservative Party leader took office in July 2019. Symonds, a former spokesperson for the party, is the first unmarried partner of a British prime minister to live in the post's official residence.

Johnson will be the first British prime minister to marry while holding office in 250 years, according to Reuters, though others have been in the office when their wives gave birth.

Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron and Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair both had children while in office, Reuters reported. Cameron and his wife Samantha had a daughter in 2010, while Blair and his wife Cherie had a son in 2000.

