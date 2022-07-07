LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Thursday that he would resign, ending a tumultuous tenure that began on a wave of Brexit enthusiasm but crashed on a series of scandals and an internal revolt that sparked a political crisis.

Facing public distrust and mounting discontent in his own party and government, Johnson had defiantly sought to cling to power. He finally said he would quit after a crushing number of his own lawmakers moved to topple their once-talismanic leader, saying he was no longer fit to govern just a month after he survived a confidence vote.

Johnson's decision to step down as leader of the ruling Conservative Party will trigger a leadership race, with the winner set to become the United Kingdom's fourth leader in the six years since the June 2016 Brexit referendum.

In a speech outside No. 10 Downing Street that capped days of Westminster drama, Johnson said he planned to remain as prime minister until a successor was chosen — a move that may face opposition from others in an increasingly hostile parliament.

It comes after a series of ministers resigned in the wake of shifting explanations over his handling of a sexual misconduct scandal, which added to months of fury over revelations of alcohol-fueled parties Johnson and his aides held during Covid-19 lockdown.

While the stream of ministers abandoning his government turned to a flood, Johnson refused to give in to what seemed to outside observers an undeniable political reality. In a remarkable twist, he was even abandoned by the finance minister and education minister he had promoted just 36 hours earlier in a bid to hold on.

News emerged a short time later that the prime minister would address the country and bring the saga to an end.

Even some who had said they personally liked and respected Johnson felt that the latest scandals were too much.

“It’s very sad but I’m relieved that he has stood down," John Baron, the MP for Basildon and Billericay in eastern England, told NBC News. "I just wish we hadn’t been through these last few days. It must have been painful for his family and certainly painful for the country to watch.”

Poll ratings for Johnson, 58, and his party plummeted since the lockdown party scandal, known in the U.K. as “partygate.” Public anger persisted for months, with Johnson and his wife, Carrie, booed as they arrived for a Platinum Jubilee event last month.