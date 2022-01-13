LONDON — Could this actually be it for Boris Johnson?

The prime minister faced the fight of his career Thursday after his qualified apology for flouting Covid regulations imposed by his government failed to quiet whispers about a mutiny within his own Conservative Party.

On Wednesday, Johnson told a packed House of Commons that he was sorry for attending the May 20, 2020, party at No. 10 Downing St., but that he “believed implicitly that this was a work event.”

This statement prompted laughter and jeers in the chamber. Johnson had finally admitted to attending the “bring your own booze” party with dozens of staff members in the garden of his residence and office. The event was held during a strict government lockdown that meant Britons were only allowed to meet one other person from outside their household, while schools, pubs and nonessential shops were closed.

“The prime minister’s position has become or is becoming untenable.”

What is widely seen as a botched apology comes on top of weeks of allegations of sleaze against the Conservatives that have left Johnson in the most precarious position of his political career, according to some Conservatives and many political observers. So while the prime minister who delivered Brexit and unprecedented electoral victories has navigated rough water many times before, this week’s unique crosscurrents threaten to drown him in earnest.

“We haven’t seen this combination of loss in trust with him personally and loss of trust in his party before,” Tim Bale, a politics professor at Queen Mary University in London, said. “What really separates this moment is the fact that the … Conservative Party as a whole has lost its lead in the opinion polls and people are seriously looking at the Labour Party as an alternative in a way they haven’t been for years.”

Johnson, a jocular former journalist known as much for his colorful personal life as for his politics, has survived successive crises through force of popularity. The Conservatives won a resounding victory in the 2019 elections on the back of his broad populist appeal in the so-called Red Wall — working-class areas that were dependable Labour seats for decades.

In his comments Wednesday, Johnson repeatedly reminded Parliament of his successes during the pandemic, particularly the U.K.’s relatively fast and comprehensive vaccination campaign. But many Britons hold mixed views on Johnson’s record on the pandemic: He was often reluctant to lock the country down even as it recorded some of the world’s highest death rates.