Feb. 14, 2019, 12:22 PM GMT By Linda Givetash

LONDON — No legal action will be taken against Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, after he was involved in a collision in a rural area in eastern England last month that left two women in the other vehicle injured.

“We have decided that it would not be in the public interest to prosecute," chief crown prosecutor Chris Long said in a statement Thursday.

Philip, 97, was uninjured when his Land Rover crashed into the other vehicle near the royal family's Sandringham estate in eastern England — about 115 miles northeast of London. Police had said the female driver of the other vehicle suffered cuts while a passenger had broken her arm. A 9-month-old in the car was unhurt.

Buckingham Palace announced Feb. 9 that Philip was surrendering his driver's license. The prince also sent a letter apologizing to the women involved in the crash, which was posted by the British tabloid newspaper The Sunday Mirror.

The surrender of the license, along with the driver's age and other evidence from the crash, factored into the decision not to prosecute, Long said.

Philip formally retired from public life in 2017. Queen Elizabeth, 92, has also scaled back her workload in recent years. The two were married at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947.

Their oldest son, Prince Charles, is next in line to the throne.