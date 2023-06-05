IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Britain’s Princess Eugenie gives birth to her second son

The couple’s eldest child, two-year-old August, is now a big brother.
Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at their wedding day ceremony in 2018 at St. George's Chapel in England.
By The Associated Press

LONDON — Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

Eugenie, the niece of King Charles III, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30. The baby, who weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce, is the couple’s second child.

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, son of Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.
“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald,″ the princess said on her Instagram page. “Augie is loving being a big brother already.″

Eugenie, 33, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

The child is 13th in line to the throne.

The new parents uploaded one photo of the infant wearing a blue and white stocking cap and another of August gently touching his brother’s head.