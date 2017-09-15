LONDON — Britain’s prime minister rebuked President Donald Trump on Friday after he tweeted that "a loser terrorist" responsible for a subway train blast had been "in the sights" of London’s Metropolitan Police.

Asked whether Trump knew something that the British public did not, Prime Minister Theresa May said, "I never think it's helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation."

Her former chief of staff, Nick Timothy, went further, describing Trump's comment as "so unhelpful from leader of our ally and intelligence partner.”

True or not - and I'm sure he doesn't know - this is so unhelpful from leader of our ally and intelligence partner. https://t.co/ZndrTXFrAX — Nick Timothy (@NickJTimothy) September 15, 2017

Soon after 23 people were injured in the rush-hour blast at Parsons Green in London, Trump tweeted: "Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!"

His comments appeared to point the finger at British police, who had not released any information about suspects. It was not immediately clear how Trump obtained his information, or if he had revealed classified details.

Britain’s Police Federation, which represents officers, referred reporters to the Metropolitan Police.

In May, British authorities were angered when details about a deadly bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester were leaked to American media.

The attacker's identity and details of the investigation were revealed in U.S. media before British authorities made the information public, while The New York Times published photographs from the scene, as well as images of the bomb.