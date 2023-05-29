British prank TikToker who went viral for entering stranger's home is in custody

A British TikToker who has become notorious for extreme pranks is in custody for allegedly violating a court order barring him from posting videos of people without their consent, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, known as "Mizzy" on social media, was charged on Friday with three counts of violating a criminal order, Metropolitan Police confirmed in an email to NBC News on Monday.

O'Garro pleaded not guilty to the charges in Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police and The Guardian.

O'Garro could not be reached for comment on Monday.

O'Garro is one of several internet creators who have used pranks to amass sizable followings, with some creators pushing legal boundaries with ever-more outlandish stunts. O'Garro's pranks have included stealing an elderly woman's dog (O'Garro later returned it), and tampering with a railway train's controls, among others.

On Wednesday, O'Garro was handed a criminal behavior order for a video he made in which he entered a family's home without their consent, which took place on May 15, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police. The family was at home at the time, and O’Garro recorded the encounter and later posted it to his TikTok account.

At that hearing, O’Garro pleaded guilty to violating a community protection notice he was given in May 2022. Judge Charlotte Crangle issued a two-year criminal behavior order, which barred O'Garro from posting videos without the consent of those being filmed. She also barred him from Westfield Stratford City, a shopping center in Stratford, East London, and fined him £365.

O'Garro allegedly violated the criminal behavior order the day after it was issued, leading to his arrest on Friday.

Prosecutors claim he twice violated his criminal behavior order by posting a video of people without their consent, The Guardian reported. A third violation stems from O'Garro allegedly visiting Westfield Stratford City.

A video of O'Garro being taken into custody showed him hugging friends before being led away by police.

O'Garro's next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

“Some people have referred to these as ‘prank’ videos, but I hope that this outcome demonstrates just how seriously we have been taking this investigation and the understandable public alarm, since this footage began circulating online,” Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway of the Central East Command Unit said in a statement.