British royal family thanks those who celebrated Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding

The family tweeted its thanks late Saturday night while Harry and his bride were attending a private soiree hosted by Harry's father, Prince Charles.

by Associated Press /
Image: Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave Windsor Castle to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House.WPA Pool / Getty Images

LONDON — The royal family has thanked people who attended or watched the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"Thank you to everyone who came to Windsor and those who followed from around the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world," the royals said.

Kensington Palace did not release details, but photographs showed Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex, wearing an emerald-cut aquamarine ring that had belonged to Harry's mother, Princess Diana, to the reception.

The newlyweds spent their first night as a married couple at Windsor Castle. They are not immediately going on honeymoon.

Royal wedding rewind: Meghan and Harry's big day in 2 minutes

02:11

