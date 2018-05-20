Subscribe to Breaking News emails

British royal family thanks those who celebrated Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding

The family tweeted its thanks while Harry and his bride were attending a private soiree hosted by Harry's father, Prince Charles.

Image: Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leave Windsor Castle on Saturday to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House.WPA Pool / Getty Images

LONDON — The royal family has thanked people who attended or watched the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The family tweeted its thanks late Saturday night while Harry and his bride were attending a private soiree hosted by Harry's father, Prince Charles.

"Thank you to everyone who came to Windsor and those who followed from around the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world," the royals said.

The happy couple arrived in style — with Harry at the wheel of a rare, 1968 Jaguar sports car converted to electric power. He wore a tightly fitting tuxedo, while Markle wore a white Stella McCartney number.

Kensington Palace did not release details, but photographs showed Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex, wearing a large, emerald-cut aquamarine ring that had belonged to Harry's mother, Princess Diana, to the reception.

Harry and Markle spent their first night as a married couple at Windsor Castle. They are breaking with tradition by delaying a honeymoon, and are expected to return to their living quarters at Kensington Palace in central London.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate with private reception after wedding

Harry and Markle will fulfill their first royal engagement as a married couple Tuesday when they attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace to honor Prince Charles and his charity work. Charles will mark his 70th birthday later this year.

Before the wedding, Markle said she wanted to take up royal duties immediately. She has long been active in support of a number of causes and charities.

Palace officials have been vague about Harry and Markle's honeymoon plans, but they are expected to take a honeymoon in the near future.

No destination has been announced, and the couple may choose a place where they can relax without being trailed by photographers.

