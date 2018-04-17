Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

TORONTO — Canadian alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is now facing an eighth murder charge — the death of a Sri Lankan man who had not been reported missing.

Toronto police Detective Sgt. Hank Idsinga said Monday the 66-year-old landscaper has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

Idsinga said Kanagaratnam's remains were found at a home McArthur used as storage for his landscaping business. The remains of seven others have also been found in large planters at the home.

Idsinga said Kanagaratnam, 37, arrived from Sri Lanka in 2010 and was not on file as missing. He lived in the Toronto suburb of Scarborough and had no direct family in Canada.

Investigators said he was identified after they took the rare step of releasing photographs of his corpse and appealed to the public for help. Police received more than 500 tips. Idsinga said identification was confirmed with assistance of an international government agency.