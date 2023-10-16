Brussels shooting investigated as apparent terror attack

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A shooting in Brussels that reportedly left two dead is being investigated as an apparent terrorist attack as Belgian authorities try to determine the shooter’s motives.

It was not immediately clear if the shooter had been engaged by police or was in custody.

Belgian authorities raised the threat level for Brussels to 4, the highest, and raised the general threat level for Belgium to 3.

A soccer game between Belgium and Sweden in the city’s center on Monday night was canceled, and city officials say they will work with spectators to get them safely out of the arena.

Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he had offered his condolences to his Swedish counterparts and was thinking of the victims' families and friends. Local reports said the victims were Swedish.

De Croo also suggested that the attack could be linked to terrorism.

"As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one," De Croo wrote.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close said on X that police were "mobilizing to ensure security in and around our capital."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X: "Tonight, my thoughts are with the families of the two victims of the despicable attack in Brussels. I extend my heartfelt support to the Belgian police, so they swiftly apprehend the suspect. Together, we stand united against terror."

The Brussels prosecutor’s office said that “an official investigation has been opened and many people are working on it." The office declined to comment on any details, including information about the victims, any suspect or a motive.