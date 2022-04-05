LVIV, Ukraine ⁠— Brothers-in-law Andrrii Lebeda and Nikolay Tkachov thought they'd be safe from Russian bombs and bullets when they first sheltered in the quiet town of Bucha outside of Kyiv. Instead, they found themselves in the midst of what some are saying became the scene of a vast war crime.

When Russian forces first targeted Bucha early on March 6 as part of their attempt to encircle and take the country’s capital, Kyiv, Lebeda, Tkachov and their families found themselves under near-constant attack.

“It was just luck to survive, just luck. No less, no more,” said Lebeda, 32, speaking of his days in Bucha, some 35 miles northwest of Kyiv, as it was ravaged by war.

At first, Lebeda, who had lived in Kyiv before the war, and Tkachov said they heard bombing only in the distance. But it soon came much closer.

“The bombing increased, like, hour by hour,” said Tkachov, 42.

It continued for days before they saw Russian troops move in.