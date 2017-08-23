AMSTERDAM — A bus with Spanish license plates and containing gas bottles was found near a concert hall where earlier on Wednesday a rock concert was canceled due to a threat, Rotterdam's mayor said.

Ahmed Aboutaleb told a news conference it wasn't clear whether the threat and the bus were connected. The bus's driver was taken into police custody for questioning, he said.

"The ring that the police set up around the (concert hall) led to the detention of a bus with gas bottles", Aboutaleb said.

"Whether the bus with gas bottles can be linked to the threat, that cannot now be established."

He warned against "swift conclusions". A bomb squad was examining the bus.

The concert, which was to feature Californian band "Allah-Las," was canceled around 7 p.m. local time, shortly before doors were to be opened for guests, after a tip from police in Spain, Dutch officials said.

Police in Spain have been investigating the deadly vehicle attacks last week that killed 15 people.

Police evacuate concert venue Maassilo because of a threat, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Aug. 23, 2017. The concert of Los Angeles band Allah-Las was canceled. ARIE KIEVIT / EPA

Allah-Las is a four-piece band from Los Angeles. In an interview with British newspaper The Guardian last year, band members said they chose the word All, Arabic for God, because they were seeking a "holy sounding" name. They said they didn't realize it might offend Muslims.

Lead singer Miles Michaud told the newspaper that the group received emails from Muslims around the world who said they were offended. Michaud said the band usually wrote back and explained its intentions were honorable "and mainly they understand."

Rotterdam police did not specify the nature of the threat in a statement Wednesday night, but said an investigation was underway.

"Police took this information seriously enough that after discussion with organizers it was decided to cancel the event," the Rotterdam police statement said.