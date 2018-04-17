Canada makes Cuba posting a solitary one for diplomats

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Canadian diplomats stationed in Cuba will no longer be accompanied by their families amid a rash of persistent, unusual and unexplained health problems, the country’s foreign affairs department said Monday.

Canada’s embassy will now be designated an “unaccompanied post,” according to a statement from Canadian officials.

The symptoms, which include dizziness, headaches and an inability to concentrate, also struck 24 Americans affiliated with the embassy in Havana, prompting the State Department to recall all non-emergency personnel in September.