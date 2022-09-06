Canadian battle rapper Pat Stay fatally stabbed

Canadian battle rapper Pat Stay was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Halifax Regional police found a man who had been stabbed at around 12:35 a.m. in the area of the 1600 block of Lower Water Street, according to a news release from the agency. The man, identified as 36-year-old Patrick Wayne Stay, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection with his death, which was determined by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to be a homicide.

Rapper Eminem took to Twitter to pay tribute to Stay.

"hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time ... RIP," he wrote in a tweet that was liked over 49,000 times. "KINGS NEVER DIE."

More artists commented on Stay's Instagram posts after hearing the news.

"damn man doesn’t even make sense!" wrote Reginald Sergile, also known as Conceited, a battle rapper who stars on MTV's "Wild N' Out."

A GoFundMe was set up by Stay's friends to help raise money for his memorial services.

"Pat Stay was a very honorable man who was on his way to a bright future," the message in the GoFundMe read. "Our heart hurts for his family and friends at this time so we hope to help ease some of the pain by ensuring his family has help through this process."

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to come forward.