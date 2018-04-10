Canadian bus crash mourners reeling as dead player misidentified

Drew Wilby, spokesman for the ministry, and the Office of the Chief Coroner apologized.

“To find who they had thought was their loved one wasn’t their loved one I can’t even fathom,” Wilby said. “I don’t know enough could ever be said. All I could do is offer our sincerest apologies.”

He said families had been involved in identifying the remains of the crash victims at a makeshift morgue and the error wasn’t discovered until Sunday night.

“The new information came to light last night that raised questions with the health care professionals. In turn they were able to identify Xavier Labelle as Xavier Labelle, who of course we had previously said was Parker Tobin,” Wilby said. “A lot of these boys looked alike.”

Over the weekend, Tobin’s family had tweeted that their son was alive.

“This is one of the hardest posts I have ever had to make. Parker is stable at the moment and being airlifted to Saskatoon hospital,” Rhonda Clarke Tobin wrote.

Meanwhile, Xavier Labelle’s family had confirmed his death, with his brother Isaac writing in an Instagram post that he was heartbroken.

Head coach Darcy Haugan talks to the Humboldt Broncos Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team on the bench in a game during the 2017-18 season. Amanda Brochu / Reuters

Matthew Labelle, a second cousin of Xavier, said that “it’s obviously been quite the roller coaster for our family.”

Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench called it “an unfortunate mistake.”

Broncos club president Kevin Garinger said he was contacted by police early Monday about it and said the error makes a difficult situation more challenging.

“At this point, I just want to reach out and support the families,” Garinger said. “It’s not about understanding anything.”

Among the dead were Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan, team captain Logan Schatz and radio announcer Tyler Bieber. The Saskatchewan Health Authority said 12 of the survivors were still in the hospital, with four in critical condition. Four others were in serious condition and four patients were stable.