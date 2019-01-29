Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 29, 2019, 4:56 PM GMT By Reuters

TORONTO — A Canadian man charged with the murder of eight people who disappeared over several years pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday, CBC News reported, in a case that shook Toronto's gay community.

City police had last January arrested 67-year-old Bruce McArthur, a landscaper who buried some of his victims' remains on a property where he worked.

Police have been criticized by some in the gay community for taking years to solve disappearances dating back to at least 2010 in a neighborhood in downtown Toronto that is known as the city’s gay village.