April 8, 2019, 7:14 PM GMT By Courtney Kube and Mosheh Gains

A car bomb outside of Afghanistan's Bagram Airbase killed three U.S. service members and a contractor, and wounded three other American service members on Monday, officials said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

