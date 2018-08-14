Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — Dozens of police officers swooped on a car that crashed into a security barrier outside Britain's Houses of Parliament during Tuesday's morning rush hour.

The incident happened at the same location as a March 2017 terrorist attack.

The male driver of the car was arrested at the scene and two people who suffered non-life threatening injuries were taken to a hospital, officials said.

Breaking: Big armed police response to car which has cashed into Parliament barriers we are now being moved back pic.twitter.com/rYAqExq6rn — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) August 14, 2018

Counterterrorism officers were leading the investigation and London's Metropolitan Police force said detectives were "keeping an open mind" about the cause.

Authorities closed the nearby Westminster subway station, diverted buses and cordoned off a large area around the political heart of the British capital.

Live television pictures and eyewitness video showed officers surrounding a wrecked silver sedan, which had steam rising from its engine, and pointing their guns through the driver's side window.

Police stand in the street after Tuesday's crash. Hannah McKay / Reuters

Robert Nicholson, 36, was on his way to work when he saw the chaotic scene play out.

Nicholson, who works in digital marketing, said a group of 10-15 cyclists were waiting at the light when the car ran into them "head on." He said the driver "made no attempt to slow down as he hit the cyclists."

"There was a bike flying into the air," he added. "I would say it was deliberate."

Another witness, Ewelina Ochab, said she saw the car driving at a high speed.

"I heard some noise and someone screamed, I turned around and I saw a silver car driving from the crossing, very fast and close to the railings," she told Euronews.

A suspect, seen center, was handcuffed and taken from the car. ITV Good Morning Britain

"There was a loud bang from the collision and a bit of smoke," said Ochab, who works as a legal researcher and human rights advocate. "The driver did not get out. The guards started screaming to people to move away."

Jason Williams, 45, recounted hearing a "loud bang" as the vehicle struck the barrier.

Williams told "Good Morning Britain" that as police told passersby to "get out of the area."

The crash occurred at 7:37 a.m. local time (2:37 a.m. ET).

Last year's terrorist incident saw a man drive his car across Westminster Bridge and stab a police officer to death. Five people were killed, including the officer, and more than 50 injured.

The attack, as well as several similar ones across Europe, resulted in more security barriers being erected across the British capital to try to stop vehicle-based terror attacks.