Carnival cruise ship catches fire in Grand Turk

A Carnival cruise ship caught fire as it was docked in Grand Turk Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out inside the Carnival Freedom ship's funnel and was quickly extinguished as the ship was in the capital of Turks and Caicos, a Carnival spokesperson told NBC News Thursday morning.

The company shared a statement about the fire around 8:45 a.m. ET.

"All guests and crew are safe, and the ship’s guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore. We continue to assess the situation," a spokesperson said.

Just before 11 a.m., passengers were still on shore at Grand Turk.

The ship had left Port Canaveral in Brevard County, Florida, on Monday for a five-day cruise, officials said.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire.

According to CruiseMaster, the ship was built in 2007, is 948 feet long and can hold over 3,500 passengers.