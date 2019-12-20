2 Carnival Cruise ships collide in Cozumel, Mexico; at least 1 person injured

The cruise line said a Carnival Glory guest suffered a minor injury when a group was evacuated from one ship's dining room.

Watch two Carnival cruise ships collide in Mexico

Dec. 20, 2019

By Gwen Aviles

Two Carnival Cruise ships collided near the port of Cozumel, Mexico, on Friday morning, causing damage to at least one of the ships and at least one reported injury, according to the company.

"Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside," a spokesperson for the company wrote in an emailed statement. "We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship."

The statement added that there is one reported minor injury of a Carnival Glory guest that occurred when a group was evacuated from the dining room of one ship's decks 3 and 4.

Carnival Cruise Line is an international cruise line and the largest one globally, according to the trade publication Cruise Market Watch.

Eight ships from various cruise lines were scheduled to dock at the Port of Cozumel on Friday. The Carnival Glory, which left its home port in New Orleans on Sunday, was scheduled to dock in the port at 10 a.m Friday, while the Carnival Legend was scheduled to dock at 8 a.m.

The ships' passengers have been advised to spend their day ashore in Cozumel.

Gwen Aviles

Gwen Aviles writes for NBC News' Latino, Out, BLK and Asian America verticals.  