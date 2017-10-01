Spanish armed police converged on polling stations in Catalonia early Sunday as defiant voters attempted to take part in a banned referendum on independence from Madrid.

In the region of Girona, officers scuffled with angry voters before smashing their way into a school being used as a polling station and seized ballot boxes as voting began.

There were also reports of armed police clashing with voters outside polling centers in Barcelona, according to Reuters. Crowds who turned out early to vote were chanting "we are the people of peace," it reported.

Spanish police hold voters outside a polling station in Barcelona early Sunday. PAU BARRENA / AFP - Getty Images

Spain’s interior ministry posted a picture on Twitter of what it said were the first ballot boxes seized by police, It also also posted video of riot police carrying the boxes through crowds.

"The police, despite harassment, remove ballot boxes from the illegal referendum at the Jaume Balmes institute in Barcelona," the ministry said in a caption.

The ballot has no legal status, as it has been blocked by Spain’s Constitutional Court and Madrid for being at odds with the 1978 constitution, but tens of thousands of voters were still expected to take part.

Supporters of Sunday’s vote spent the night in polling booths in a bid to keep them open.

2-Estas son las primeras urnas y papeletas incautadas por @policia, en Barcelona. Los agentes continúan despliegue en Cataluña#EstamosporTI pic.twitter.com/V6gzwz1XfX — Ministerio Interior (@interiorgob) October 1, 2017

The region in northeastern Spain has a population of 7.5 million and is one of the country's powerhouses, accounting for around a fifth of Spain's economy.

Spanish Guardia Civil guard smash the door of a polling station Catalonia's president was due to vote, early Sunday. LLUIS GENE / AFP - Getty Images

It has a distinct language and culture, which were suppressed under Franco, a conservative monarchist whose regime dominated Spain for four decades.