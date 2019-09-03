Breaking News Emails
Hurricane Dorian hovered at a near-standstill Monday evening as it battered the northern Bahamas with ferocious winds and heavy surf, leaving at least five dead in the archipelago as officials warned the death toll could rise.
The deaths occurred in the Abaco Islands, which has felt the brunt of the punishing conditions that have continued to shred homes and flood low-lying islands, Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at a news conference.
Minnis said that parts of the northern Bahamas were in the midst of a “historic tragedy” and that the focus of authorities was on search, rescue and recovery.
He said that at least 21 people have been injured and taken to hospitals, and that the images and videos seen by officials are heartbreaking, with many homes and businesses and other buildings completely or partially destroyed.
Download the NBC News app for updates on Hurricane Dorian
Dorian, one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded, weakened slightly to a Category 4 storm earlier Monday with 145 mph winds but remained "extremely dangerous" in the Bahamas for a second day, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Officials in the Bahamas feared more destruction as the storm's outer bands began to brush South Florida with thunderstorms and high surf.
The Latest on Dorian:
- The storm had sustained winds of 145 mph and was 25 miles northeast of Grand Bahama Island in a "stationary" position, the hurricane center reported at 5 p.m. ET. It had been moving at 1 mph. Isolated rainfall was expected at 30 inches in some parts of the northwestern Bahamas.
- At least five people have died in the Abaco Islands, Bahamian officials say. A woman told Eyewitness News Bahamas that her 8-year-old grandson was killed in a possible drowning.
- Officials say Dorian is set to come "dangerously close" to Florida's east coast Monday night through Wednesday evening, although exactly how close is unclear and even a small deviation could change the intensity.
- Both the Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach international airports in Florida shut down their operations Monday, and Orlando's airport planned to cease all flights at 2 a.m. ET Tuesday. Amtrak also canceled some of its East Coast service.
- More than 70 nursing homes and assisted living facilities have evacuated along Florida's east coast. Many of the state's toll roads are suspended, and several ports have closed. In addition, more than 85 shelters are open statewide.
- Six counties east of Interstate 95 in Georgia were ordered to evacuate, Gov. Brian Kemp says. Storm surge warnings covered part of that state from the Altamaha Sound south, and storm surge and hurricane watches were extended to the South Santee River in South Carolina.
Bahamian officials said they had received a "tremendous" number of calls for rescue, but weather conditions remained unsafe to respond in many cases.
Grand Bahama Island faced "life-threatening conditions" as of 6 p.m. Monday, and residents of that island as well as the Abacos were urged to remain in shelter, the hurricane center said. Storm surges of 12 to 18 feet above normal tide levels, with higher destructive waves, remained a threat, it said.
"These hazards will continue over Grand Bahama Island through much of this evening, causing extreme destruction on the island," the hurricane center said in an update Monday evening.
Millions of people along the southeastern coast of the United States are bracing for Dorian's effects over the next few days as meteorologists warn the storm, creeping westward at just 1 mph, will eventually veer north off the coast of Florida. A lack of upper level winds has left the hurricane without a driving force, and it's unclear if and where it would run ashore over the U.S.
President Donald Trump has approved emergency declarations for Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. Virginia Gov. The governors of North Carolina and Virginia have also declared states of emergency.
The hurricane center said in a forecast discussion Monday evening that although the center of Dorian is forecast to move parallel to the Florida coast, "only a small deviation of the track toward the west would bring the core of the hurricane onshore."
"Right now, our forecast is off the Florida coast ... but this is so important: Just because it's off the coast doesn't mean that we’re not going to see impacts — we are,” hurricane center Director Ken Graham said in a video briefing late Monday afternoon. If the storm moves to the left of the forecast track, hurricane-force winds could be right on the coast.
"Either way, tropical storm-force winds, and you could see some of those hurricane-force winds as well," Graham said. He said parts of the East Coast are going to be feeling the effects of the hurricane for most of the week.
Hurricane Dorian devastation in Bahamas 'unprecedented,' officials saySept. 2, 201902:05
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday morning that he was continuing to monitor the storm as it stalled more than 100 miles east of West Palm Beach, and that residents from Palm Beach County north toward Jacksonville along the state's east coast were on warning to evacuate.
Dorian made landfall on Great Abaco Island, a neighboring island to Grand Bahama, Sunday afternoon as a Category 5 storm. The hurricane center said its maximum sustained winds were 185 mph — an Atlantic hurricane record matched only by the Labor Day 1935 storm that struck the Florida Keys.
Although sustained wind speeds decreased Monday after topping out at 165 mph, the storm's eye was parked over the Grand Bahama Island and the hurricane center said the situation remained "life-threatening."
"Residents on Grand Bahama Island should not leave their shelter when the eye passes over," it warned.
Information began emerging from the affected islands, with Bahamas Power and Light saying there is a total blackout in New Providence, the archipelago's most populous island, the Associated Press reported.
"The reports out of Abaco (island) as everyone knows," company spokesman Quincy Parker told ZNS Bahamas radio station, "were not good."
Most people went to shelters as the storm approached, with hotels shutting down and residents boarding up their homes.
Videos and photos shot by residents of Great Abaco Island and obtained by NBC News showed relentless gusts of wind toppling trees, flipped cars, damaged phone towers and homes almost completely submerged in water.
A video shot in Abaco showed dozens of people waiting out the storm, huddled together in the only apartment left relatively intact, with a roof that’s caving and walls leaking.
"This is the only house left standing in the neighborhood and everyone is here," a woman in the video said as the storm raged outside. "This is the only safe place we can be right now."
Another video posted by an unnamed Bahamian showed a family sheltering in a bathroom as a woman prayed for their safety. And in a separate video, an observer called a scene of snapped trees, twisted metal and crumpled cars "complete devastation."
Full coverage: Latest stories and video on Hurricane Dorian
"Based on reports out of Abaco, the devastation is unprecedented," Minnis, the Bahamas prime minister, tweeted earlier Monday. "Winds have decreased to 165MPH but Dorian remains an extremely dangerous storm. Our focus right now is rescue, recovery and prayer."
Dionisio D'Aguilar, Bahamas minister of tourism and aviation, told "Today" on Monday that the biggest risk was loss of life.
"There is no doubt about it: We are frightened to death at the potential consequences of such a severe storm," he said.
The Bahamas ministry of tourism said Sunday that it strongly advised visitors on the islands in the path of the storm to leave before it hit.
It said 80 tourists remained on the affected islands as of Saturday evening.
President Donald Trump voiced his support for the Bahamians tweeting Sunday: "Pray for the people in the Bahamas. Being hit like never before, Category 5."
Dorian stalling over Bahamas, remains category 4 stormSept. 2, 201906:25
The hurricane center said Monday evening that the storm is expected to turn to the northwest by late Tuesday. The storm is expected to continue to hammer Grand Bahama Island into Tuesday morning, and then it is forecast to move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening.
Life-threatening storm surges and dangerous hurricane-force winds were expected along portions of the Florida east coast through mid-week, and storm surge and hurricane warnings were in effect.
Storm surge warnings were extended Monday evening to include Altamaha Sound on the southern Georgia coast, and storm surge and hurricane watches were extended to the South Santee River in South Carolina, the hurricane center said.
NBC News meteorologist Don Tsouhnikas said the warnings erred on the side of caution as it would take time to evacuate those areas if necessary.
"If this storm track pans out, the center [of the hurricane] will be 40 to 80 miles off the east coast of Florida as it begins to change its path," Tsouhnikas said. "That would spare Florida and avoid potentially severe damage."
But he said a wobble to the left toward Florida's coast would bring a more significant impact, stronger winds and storm surge.
On Sunday, the governors of South Carolina and Georgia ordered at least 1 million people to evacuate their coasts beginning Monday.
Authorities in Florida ordered mandatory evacuations in some vulnerable coastal areas. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned residents Sunday to make sure they are ready for possible impacts expected by the middle of the week.