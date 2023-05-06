LONDON — Dozens of anti-monarchy activists and other protesters were arrested on the morning of King Charles III’s coronation Saturday, a reminder not everyone in the United Kingdom has been swept up in the royal adulation dominating TV screens.

Six people from the anti-royalist campaign group Republic and 19 people from environmental activists Just Stop Oil were detained by the Metropolitan Police in central London, near to where Charles was being crowned, according to the groups.

For free speech campaigners and some onlookers, it was a chilling scene, even on a day where polls and anecdote suggest that apathy — rather than royal or anti-monarchical fervor — is the prevailing mood in Britain.

Hours earlier, London’s Metropolitan Police tweeted it would “deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration.” This is off the back of Britain’s ruling Conservatives passing legislation that limits demonstrations that it deems “disruptive.”

“Is this democracy?” tweeted Republic, the anti-monarchy campaign group whose members were detained. “So much for the right to peaceful protest #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy.”

On Saturday, police said via Twitter that one group of demonstrators had been arrested on suspicion of “breaching the peace,” another of “conspiracy to cause public nuisance,” and a third of “possessing articles to cause criminal damage.” Police said they also seized lock-on devices, which demonstrators use to lock themselves to infrastructure.

The Metropolitan Police, which is facing a crisis of public confidence after an official report in March found it to be institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic, declined to provide further details on the detentions.

“While everyone is focused on a billionaire in a shiny hat, the government is signing off on plans to destroy the lives of millions of ordinary people,” said a spokesperson for Just Stop Oil, whose disruptive direct action has ranged from blockading oil refineries to gluing themselves to the frames of valuable artworks.

“We will continue to do whatever is nonviolently possible to end new oil and gas,” spokesperson Mel Carrington said in an email.

Police arresting a Just Stop Oil campaigner at the coronation. Yara Nardi / Getty Images

One of the activists arrested, Kush Naker, 33, who is a doctor of infectious diseases from London said, “I never thought in my life that I would be terrified that the police might arrest me for protesting peacefully in the U.K. But that is now the state we are in.”

Soon “North Korea” was trending on British Twitter, with people comparing Britain’s heavy-handedness with the autocratic communist country.

Meanwhile in Scotland, which is generally less royalist than England, thousands of supporters of Scottish independence marched through the streets of Glasgow, some of them chanting “you can shove your coronation up your a---.”

These hardcore anti-royalists are not representative of the majority of modern Britain. But neither, according to recent polls, are the avid monarchists who lined the avenue leading to Buckingham Palace and cheered Charles and Queen Camilla as they passed in a golden carriage.

The prevailing mood appears to be one of apathy.

Pollster YouGov conducted a weighted survey of 3,000 adults last month, finding 35% of people said they didn’t care “very much” about the coronation — and 29% said they didn’t care “at all.” Meanwhile, general support for the monarchy has “fallen to a record low,” a study by the independent National Centre for Social Research said last month.

For many, the royal opulence is a bad-taste juxtaposition with what’s really going on in modern Britain: Economic hardship for millions that saw the ruling Conservative Party dealt a heavy blow in local elections this week.